Over 150 searches at persons, companies illegally possessing pyrotechnic articles

More than 150 searches took place, on Wednesday morning, at persons and companies suspected of illegally possessing pyrotechnic articles, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police informs, Agerpres informs.

Under the coordination of the Weapons, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Directorate, 153 search warrants are implemented at the homes of some people, at social headquarters and workplaces of some commercial companies."The action takes place in the context of the instrumentalization of some criminal files, in which investigations are carried out under the aspect of committing crimes provided for by Law no. 126/1995 on the regime of explosive substances and by Law no. 241/2005 on the prevention and combating of tax evasion," the source says.The activities are aimed at identifying and making available pyrotechnic articles that are sold without rights, identifying evidence and material means of proof and bringing the responsible persons to justice, the source adds.The operation benefited from the support of the Special Operations Directorate, alongside gendarmes.As part of the "Fireworks" Action Plan, until Wednesday, the Romanian Police confiscated over 100 tons of pyrotechnic items.