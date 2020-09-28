Over 18,700 Romanians abroad have registered for parliamentary elections

Over 3,900 Romanians abroad have registered on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro for vote in the polling stations abroad, and over 14,000 for vote by correspondence.

According to the AEP, for vote in the polling stations, for which the registration deadline expired on September 21, 3,939 requests were submitted.

By registering as a voter abroad, the Romanian citizen bearing the right to vote that has their residence abroad requests the organization of a polling station in the locality and state where he wants to vote.

Thus, most requests to vote in the polling stations were received from Romanians in the United Kingdom (816), Germany (421), Spain (385), Italy (322), the Netherlands (282), Moldova (216), France (196), Belgium (191), Austria (116), the USA (84). The fewest number of registrations came from Chile, Albania, Slovenia, Estonia, and Belarus - one each.

For the vote by correspondence for the parliamentary elections of December 6, 14,783 voters registered until Monday.

The deadline for registration for vote by correspondence was extended to October 22.

There are still 24 days in which Romanians abroad can register to vote by correspondence in the parliamentary elections. In the parliamentary elections only voters that have residence abroad may vote in the polling stations abroad.