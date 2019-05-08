Over 20 pct of Romania's January exports bound for non-EU countries

Romania's FOB exports this January totaled 5.51 billion euro, with 21.3 pct thereof bound for non-EU countries, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics.
The value of exports to the 27 EU member states was 4.6 pct up to 4.33 million euro.
Exports to EFTA states and other European countries amounted to 522 million euro, with the highest amounts going to Turkey (138.4 million euro), Russia (89.3 million euro) and Serbia (72.8 million euro).
Exports to the Middle East and Near East stood at 127.1 million euro (down 20 pct from January 2018), with the top ranked destinations as follows: Israel (29.2 million euro, plus 15.2 pct), Lebanon (26.5 million euro, plus 36.4 pct), the United Arab Emirates (plus 16.1 million euro, minus 47.2 pct) and Georgia (16.1 million, plus 78.5 pct).
Exports to other Asian countries totaled 144.2 million euro (minus 4 pct), going mainly to China (50.1 million euro, plus 24.4 pct), Japan (25.8 million euro, plus 48.8 pct) and the Republic of Korea (16.7 million euro, plus 32.7 pct).
As much as 148.8 million euro worth of Romania's exports were bound for North Africa (plus 0.07 percent), mainly to Morocco (48.4 million euro, plus 16.1 percent), Egypt (47.6 million euro, minus 10.2 pct) and Algeria (30.4 million euro, plus 2.2 pct). Goods worth 47.3 million euro (plus 140.5 pct) were shipped to other African countries.
Exports to North America totaled 114.5 million euro (minus 6.8 pct), of which 105 million euro (minus 6.5 pct) bound for the US and 9.2 million euro for Canada (minus 9.4 pct).
Exports to Central America and the Caribbean amounted to 19.4 million euro, those to South America stood at 35.7 million euro, and to Oceania at 6.9 million euro.