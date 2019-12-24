Over 21,000 MAI staff to be on duty in holiday season

Over 21,000 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) will be on duty, daily, throughout the country, to increase the degree of citizens' safety in the context of holiday season and during the cold season.

"Particular attention will be paid to the prevention of serious accidents and making traffic fluid in the most frequented tourist resorts. Up to 1,400 traffic police will be present daily on the most circulated roads, the main objective being to protect the lives of all participants in traffic: drivers, passengers and pedestrians," Monica Dajbog, MAI spokeswoman said on Tuesday at the ministry's headquarters.In order to manage the situations of public order, 9,600 police and gendarmes will be prepared to intervene, the number of patrols being supplemented especially in crowded areas, such as fairs and shopping centers, or where large public events are taking place."In support of the Romanians returning home for the holidays, the MAI management has ordered that at the level of the structures that issue documents such as passports, driving licenses or police records program with the public be ensured also during the Christmas and New Year holidays," said Dajbog.