Over 26,000 hectares of forests introduced in National Catalogue of Virgin and Quasi-virgin Forests, in 2021

A surface of over 26,000 hectares of forests was introduced in 2021 in the National Catalogue of Virgin and Quasi-virgin Forests, according to the Minister of Environment, Tanczos Barna.

On December 15, 2021, the Catalogue - 12th edition, registered a total surface of 70,069 hectares, including 8,759.8 hectares of virgin forests and 61,489.2 quasi-virgin forests."I am glad to announce that in 2021 we managed to insert in the National Catalogue a surface of over 26,000 hectares of virgin and quasi-virgin forests. It is our duty to protect these forests, among the last ones on Earth where nature survives in its purest form, untouched by man. And Romania has, according to specialists, some of the largest areas of these forests, with millions of years of evolution behind them. So, through joint efforts, we managed to place these special natural values under protection. And, certainly, we will not stop here. We will continue our work of identifying other similar areas, which will be introduced in the Catalogue," Tanczos Barna declared.The spatial transposition of forest placements included in the Catalogue under the format .shp, in Stereo 70 projection, is 98% complete and is already available on the institution's website, according to the representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry (MMAP).AGERPRES