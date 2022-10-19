Over 300 searches at members of criminal groups, more than 400 people to be heard (DIICOT)

The Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors, police officers and gendarmes carried out, on Wednesday morning, more than 50 operative actions aimed at dismantling organized criminal groups, specialized in drug trafficking, human and minor trafficking, exploitation of vulnerable people, cybercrime and crimes against property with particularly serious consequences, told Agerpres.

According to a DIICOT press release, as part of the coordinated operation carried out at the national level, DIICOT prosecutors together with the police will enforce more than 300 home search warrants and more than 400 arrest warrants.

"Thus, 34 operative actions will be carried out to combat drug trafficking, with 193 home search warrants and 236 arrest warrants to be enforced; 13 operative actions to combat trafficking in persons and minors and child pornography, with 51 home search warrants and 76 arrest warrants to be enforced; 4 operative actions on the line of combating cybercrime, with 16 home search warrants and 24 arrest warrants to be enforced; 3 operative actions on the line combating economic-financial macrocrime, with 67 home search warrants and 74 arrest warrants to be enforced," states the cited source.

Criminal groups involved in the commission of other deeds under DIICOT's investigative competence, which have been active on national territory or with a cross-border component, are also targeted.

"Wednesday's searches are aimed at obtaining evidence about the illegal activity of organized crime groups and other persons involved in criminal activities associated with organized crime, in order to hold them to criminally liable, as well as to identify assets likely to be confiscated or intended for the recovery of damages," says DIICOT.

In the first nine months of 2022, 1,162 indictments were drawn up and 311 plea agreements were concluded, 3,219 defendants were sent to court, of whom 1,229 were in provisional detention. At the same time, 143 indictments and admission of guilt agreements were drawn up, in which the offense of setting up an organized criminal group was held, together with other offenses within the competence of DIICOT, and 907 defendants were sent to court, of whom 431 were in provisional detention, reads the press release.