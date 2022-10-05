Over 350,000 properties, registered for free this year within integrated cadastre, land registry

The National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI) has registered over 350,000 properties this year, free of charge for citizens, within the integrated cadastre and land register system, representing an area of over one million hectares, ANCPI informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Another almost seven million hectares from 2,435 administrative-territorial units (UAT) are under construction.

ANCPI, a public institution subordinated to the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), completed the systematic registration of buildings at the level of the entire locality in 153 UATs, out of a total of 3,181, as well as in cadastral sectors with a total area of over 3,800,000 hectares. A number of 40 communes were registered with European funds through the Major Project "Increasing the degree of coverage and inclusion of the property registration system in rural areas of Romania".

At the same time, it is stated in the press release, the systematic registration of real estate in over 19,000 cadastral sectors with an area of 2,797 hectares was completed.

Until October 4, through the ongoing programs, ANCPI opened 5,118,045 new land records free of charge for citizens.

Out of the total of 9.54 million hectares of agricultural land that are subject to APIA (Agency of Payments and Intervention in Agriculture) subsidies, 6.55 million hectares (69%) were registered in the integrated cadastre and land register system, told Agerpres.

Currently, cadastral works are being carried out in 2,435 UATs both at the level of the entire locality (in 569 UATs, with a total estimated area of 4,500,000 hectares) and on cadastral sectors (in 19,883 cadastral sectors, with the total estimated area of 2,414,996 hectares).

The National Cadastre and Land Registry Program (PNCCF) aims towards free registration for citizens of all real estate (land and buildings) in Romania in the integrated cadastre and land registry system. The program is financed from the ANCPI's own revenues, from European funds and from the local budget of the municipalities, the press release reads.