Over 36,000 people entered Romania on the first day of the year; 2,134 Ukrainian citizens

Approximately 95,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 20,900 means of transport, crossed the border points on the first day of the year, informs the Border Police.

According to a press release sent by the institution on Monday, there were 36,278 people entering Romania, of which 2,134 were Ukrainian citizens (down 77.4% compared to the previous day). Thus, starting from 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period), until 01.01.2023, midnight, at the national level, 3,228,713 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, Agerpres informs.In the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police detected 10 illegal acts (six felonies and four misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Also, the law enforcement officers raised, with a view to confiscation, goods worth approximately 828 RON. The amount of contravention fines applied amounts to over 16,850 RON.Four foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 10 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.