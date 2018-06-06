Over 4,000 attending Congress of 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy

Professors, doctors of various specialties, resident physicians and students are attending Thursday through Saturday the 6th edition of the 'Interdisciplinary Perspectives' Congress organized at the Palace of Parliament Palace by the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Initiation, evolution, excellence are the governing coordinates of the academic event designed to highlight the latest developments in worldwide scientific medical research, the organizers said.The program of the congress includes dozens of scientific sessions and the presentation of over 200 original papers.Medical personalities from Germany, France, Switzerland, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Republic of Moldova and Romania will attend.''The 6th edition of the congress of the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest affirms the event's tradition and at the same time reflects, perhaps more than ever, the fact that work in a united team, high aspirations and the continued desire for improvement result in scientific performance," said Rector of the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy and congress chairman, Academician Ionel Sinescu."2013 saw the launch of an initiative that was considered chancy at that time, specifically the first congress of the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy. It was mainly aimed at the interdisciplinary integration of medical knowledge from various specialties in order to establish clear recommendations for the diagnosis and treatment of the patient with multiple diseases. Also, we wanted to increase the educational role of the university for doctors of various specialties. This year, at the sixth edition, we consider this congress to be a real success. With over 4,500 participants - academics, professors, doctors of various specialties, resident physicians, students - this is an ample, one of a kind event in Romania's academic milieu," said Professor Dragos Vinereanu, PhD, Vice-Rector of UMF 'Carol Davila' and co-chair of the congress.Three Doctor Honoris Causa degrees will be awarded on Thursday during the event to Professor Marianne Pavel of the Friedrich Alexander University of Erlangen-Nürnberg; Professor, Peter Mulders, PhD, of the Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen - the Netherlands; and to Professor, Pierre Hoffmeyer, PhD - University of Geneva.Another award ceremony is scheduled for Friday, when Professor Claude Vigneron, PhD, of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences - University of Lorraine, Professor Gheorghe Petru Ghidirim, PhD, member of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova, and Professor Adrian Mark Kynaston Thomas, PhD, Chairman of the International Society for the History of Radiology, London will be presented with the honorary degrees.Apart from the presentation of scientific papers, the Congress of the 'Carol Davila' University of Medicine and Pharmacy also includes the "Young Researcher Competition", which consists of the presentation of the best 6 papers in 5 specialties: general medicine, pharmacy, preclinical specialties, medical specialties and surgical specialties."In addition to the initial goal of handling the patient from an interdisciplinary perspective, another increasingly important goal is to provide young researchers and physicians with the opportunity to present their scientific papers, discuss them in plenary as part of the competition dedicated to the Young Researcher, exchange experience with specialists from Romania and abroad. The congress thus contributes to the formation of an elite medical community. We must always bear in mind that deep scientific research stimulates a nation's progress. A scientific manifestation like this congress has developed in this direction as an integral part of knowledge," said Professor Dragos Vinereanu.