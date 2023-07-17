Over 427,000 people crossed the border on Sunday.

Approximately 427,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 104,000 means of transport, carried out, on Sunday, the control formalities, both inbound and outbound, through border points throughout the country, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, there were 229,390 people on the way to enter Romania, of which 18,051 were Ukrainian citizens.

Regarding the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police detected, on Sunday, 73 illegal acts (30 crimes and 43 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian citizens and foreigners.

Goods, worth more than 123,800 RON, were confiscated.

The fines applied amounted to approximately 48,000 RON.

On Sunday, 15 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and 13 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave, for various legal reasons.