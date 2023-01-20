Over 50 migrants found hiding in lorries at Nadlac in 24h

In the last 24 hours, over 50 migrants were caught trying to leave Romania illegally hidden in lorries checked at the Nadlac I and Nadlac II Border Crossing Points. The drivers are being investigated for migrant trafficking, told Agerpres.

At Nadlac II, three lorries registered in Romania and driven by Romanian citizens were transporting migrants.

At Nadlac I, in a lorry also driven by a Romanian, five migrants from Syria, all asylum seekers, were found in the sleeping cabin.

In all cases, the drivers are investigated for migrant trafficking.

Also, Nadlac border police officers noticed that about 20 metres from the borderline two people moving on foot.

"Since they did not justify their presence in the area, they were taken to the main offices for checks. It was established that they are citizens of Bangladesh, aged 21 and 29 respectively, and they appeared to have entered Romania legally, according to the Arad Border Police.