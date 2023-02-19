Over 5,200 foreigners detected in illegal situations, about 4,300 return decisions issued in 2022

More than 22,000 specific control activities were carried out by immigration police nationwide in 2022 to prevent and combat illegal stay and undeclared work of foreigners in Romania.

According to a press release from the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), sent on Sunday to AGERPRES, more than 5,000 foreigners were detected in illegal situations, about 4,300 return decisions were issued and 875 people were removed under escort.

22,202 specific activities were organized and carried out to control the legality of the stay of foreigners on the Romanian territory, both with own forces and in cooperation with the institutions working in the area, with an increase of 300.5% compared to 2021.

According to IGI, 5,214 foreigners were detected in illegal situations on the territory of Romania, resulting in an increase of 11.3% compared to 2021.

14,054 commercial companies were checked, and 421 foreigners were detected working without legal forms (232 more than in 2021), in all cases measures were ordered accordingly.

For 4,303 people, return decisions were issued, with a deadline for voluntary departure from Romania (201.5% more than in 2021), and 875 people were removed under escort, IGI also informs.