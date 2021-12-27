 
     
Over 59,000 companies dissolved during first 11 months of year

AGERPRES
registrul comertului

The number of dissolved companies has gone up nationwide by 28.66% during the first 11 months of this year, when comparing with the similar period of last year, to up to 59,075 companies dissolved, according to the statistics of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

During the period of January-November 2020 there were 45,915 companies dissolved.

By activity areas, the largest number of dissolved companies was registered in the wholesale and retail sectors, motor vehicles and motorcycles repair - 16-491 (+32.53% reported to January-November 2020), construction - 5,461 (+26.85%), professional, scientific and technical activities - 4,972 (+25.46%) and the processing industry - 4,757 (+26.38%).

