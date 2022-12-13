Over 60 pct of financial services accessed by SMEs, aimed at taxation

More than 60 percent of Romanian companies requested taxation services, 30 percent were interested in budget construction and price strategy services and only 10 percent of SMEs used the implementation of financial instruments, such as the Business Simulator, shows Trusted Advisor Strategy & Finance data, told Agerpres.

"From our perspective, 2022 is without a doubt the taxation year. We understand that entrepreneurs have two big challenges in achieving growth and scaling goals, namely sales generation and delivery capacity - operational performance - teams and processes. We need to find levers so that these concerns are permanently included in the financial approach and also we need to generate financial performance indicators correlated with the non-financial ones," said Ioana Arsenie, founder of Trusted Advisor Strategy & Finance and financial strategist.

The analysis shows that the main objective of these companies was to create a structure between the budget and price construction, but also to interconnect the commercial policy with the treasury.

According to the source, this year the entrepreneurs who opted for the implementation of a financial instrument within the company were much more attentive to budgets and cash-flow and wanted to be supported to create a Business Simulator, a dynamic budget, based on current conditions, which requires the permanent elaboration of budgets, taking into account the significant variations in the main cost categories, from raw materials, to energy, salaries, transport/supply-chain, interests.

Trusted Advisor Strategy & Finance is a Romanian financial strategy and accounting company, and the approach is to segment the value chain and profitability by activities, starting with acquisitions - research-development - production - sale - collection.