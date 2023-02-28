Over 6,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on February 27, 2023

As many as 68,382 people, including 6,155 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, February 27, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday, nearly 138,200, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 39,750 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,639,977 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 40 illegal acts (22 crimes and 18 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying more than RON 12,335 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 65,000 were impounded.

Fifteen foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Monday, 16 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.