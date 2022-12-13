Over 66,000 people enter Romania on December 12, including 7,100 Ukrainian nationals

As many as 66,204 people, including 7,144 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on Monday, December 12, down 8 pct from the previous day, informs the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide, approximately 127,600 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 38,100 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,046,648 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

The border police detected 31 illegal acts (9 crimes and 22 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying RON 32,400 in fines in the process.

The Border police denied the entry of 16 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 3 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.