Over 890,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since crisis in neighbouring country starts

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

Over 890,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the onset of the crisis in the neighbouring country, the General Border Police Inspectorate said on Monday.

According to IGPF, within 24 hours on Sunday nationwide 86,381 people entered Romania through the border points, including 7,673 Ukrainian citizens (down 15.3% from previous day).

On the border with Ukraine, 4,253 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (down 16.6%), and 1,899 Ukrainian citizens (down 9.6%) on the border with Moldova.

Since the beginning of this crisis on February 24 until May 8 at 24:00hrs nationwide, 891,726 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, according to the Border Police.

Between February 10 (pre-conflict time) and Sunday, 926,255 Ukrainians entered Romania.

