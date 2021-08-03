Over 9 million cubic meters of firewood sold in 2020

The volume of timber and other semi-manufactured totalled 35,000 cubic meters, according to the centralized data from the National Institute of Statistics, Agerpres informs.

The average price of the sold firewood was 150.47 RON / cubic meter, while the carving wood's was 203 RON / cubic meter.Last year, from the sold wood (gross volume), 73.1% represented firewood, 26.6% carving wood (processed and charted) and only 0.3% was timber and other semi-manufactured, the INS specifies.Wood mass harvested in 2020 totalled 19.652 million cubic meters (gross volume), with 748,000 cubic meters more than the previous year.On forest species, softwood represented 42% of the total harvested wood, beech (31.1%), oak (9.6%), various hard species (acacia, maple, ash, walnut, etc.) 10.7% and various soft species (lime, willow, poplar, etc) 6.6%.Harvested wood in 2020 was intended, in proportion of 95.9% to legal entities which are certified in the activity of forest exploitation and 4.1% for individuals who can exploit wood from the forests they own.