Overdue loans up 1.4 pct in domestic lei, down 4 pct in foreign currency in June

Overdue loans - both corporate and individual - in domestic lei totaled 4.81 billion lei in June 2020, up by 1.4% compared to the amount reported in the previous month, while past due loans in foreign currency decreased by 4%, to 1.961 billion lei (equivalent), according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Loans in lei amounted to an aggregate of,183.977 billion lei (by 1.28% over the value of the previous month) in June, of which 67.132 billion lei taken out by companies and 112.405 billion lei by the population.

Foreign currency loans totaled the equivalent of roughly 90.073 billion lei in June 2020 (by 1.07% less than in May 2020), of which 51.095 billion lei were loans taken out by companies and 33.316 billion lei were loans taken by the population.

At the end of June, the Bucharesters' outstanding loans in domestic lei amounted to 1.925 billion lei (1.891 billion lei in May) while their foreign currency outstanding loans stood at the equivalent of 765 million lei, (816.4 million lei in May). The total loans in lei taken in the Capital amounted to 65.677 billion lei (64.861 billion lei the previous month), and those in foreign currency to 46.272 billion lei (46.614 billion lei in May).