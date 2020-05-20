Parliament approves state of alert

Parliament on Wednesday passed a decision approving the establishment of a state of alert in Romania, 372 to 37 and seven abstentions.

"It is hereby approved the state of alert and the measures established by Government Decision No. 394 of May 18, 2020 declaring the state of alert and the measures applied during it to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, published in the Official Journal of Romania Part I, No. 410 of May 18, 2020, in accordance with Article 4(3) and (4) of Law No.55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, published in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I, no. 396 of May 15, 2020," reads the decision adopted by Parliament.The lawmakers also amended the initial form of the government decision.