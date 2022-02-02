Parliament heads Ciolacu, Citu on Romania's EU accession

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, addressing on Wednesday the solemn sitting of Parliament devoted to Romania's EU accession, said that 15 years after this major event, a new political pact such as the Snagov moment is needed to set Romania on a clear direction in the EU in the next period.

"Ever since the emergence of the modern Romanian state, the Romanian people have enthusiastically and passionately embraced Western culture, French culture in particular. After forcibly drifting away during the years of communism, 1989 marked the full reaffirmation and determination of a freedom-eager nation to belong to the European project. What followed was a long way marked by many difficult decisions and reforms, but which culminated in 2007 with one of the most significant moments in our recent history - the accession to the European Union. That moment was a great victory for Romania, but also a victory for Europe," Ciolacu told the meeting that is also attended by the French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The Speaker also highlighted France's role through history as one of Romania's great supporters and thanked the distinguished guest for "the gesture of great friendship to join us in this solemn sitting, especially considering your extremely complex agenda during this half-year when France holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union."

In Marcel Ciolacu's opinion, Romania needs a new political pact to define its direction in the EU.

"15 years after Romania's accession to the European Union, we need a new political pact like the Snagov moment, to set Romania's direction in the European Union in the next period, a new European agenda for our country to ensure Romania's development and the use of the opportunities available at European level in the interest of Romanians. I therefore conclude my speech with the thought that we must offer our youth all the support they need so that they too can fight for the dream of a united Europe," Ciolacu said.

In his turn, Senate President Florin Citu said that Romania's joining the European Union is "beneficial" and "necessary" despite certain opposite opinions, and underlined the consensus of the political parties for the country's integration into the European Union, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to him, the EU accession has brought Romania together with the great nations with a tradition in Europe, on equal footing with them, and in its turn Romania has made a "constant" contribution to the improvement of the EU's development mechanisms and community political instruments, by participating in joint actions.

The Senate President concluded by pointing out that Romania's future is closely linked to the future of the European construction.