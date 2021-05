Parliament informed by President that Romania's participation in NATO's Afghanistan mission concluded

The plenum of the Parliament was informed, on Tuesday, through a letter, by President Klaus Iohannis regarding the conclusion of the participation of the Romanian Army in the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan and the redeployment to Romania, starting May 1, 2021, of the Romanian contingent in Afghanistan, at the end of the mission, according to the calendar agreed upon with the strategic partners and allies, report agerpres.

"The Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in Afghanistan was launched on January 1, 2015, as a continuation of the International Security Force Assistance (ISAF) mission, having as the main objective the training and advising of Afghan security forces. Romania participated for the first time with forces and equipment in the Afghan Operations Theater in the ISAF mission starting with 2002. Our country proved ever since that it is a credible partner, which respects its obligations assumed at the international level. The peace agreement in Doha, signed on February 29, 2020, between the US government and the Taliban movement, opened the way to the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and, implicitly, the conclusion of the mission," shows the letter signed by the head of state.