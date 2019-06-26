Parliament passes declaration on Republic of Moldova

The Parliament adopted on Wednesday the declaration on the support of the new Government in Chisinau and the firm commitment to the European path of the Republic of Moldova.

There were 270 votes for, 3 against and 16 abstentions.

The document shows that the Romanian Parliament expresses its support for the legitimate Government of the Republic of Moldova, constituted in line with Parliament's vote of confidence on 8 June.

The Bucharest Parliament reiterates Romania's continued support to the European aspirations of the Republic of Moldova and expects a strong commitment from the Government of Chisinau to continue the European path through the implementation of the deep structural reforms required under the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement signed with the EU, aimed to consolidate and develop the democratic construction in Chisinau and to bring Moldova closer to the EU, the declaration reads.

The Government of Romania is also requested to continue the implementation of the bilateral Strategic Partnership with the Republic of Moldova.

PMP (People's Movement Party) deputy Constantin Codreanu criticized the text of the declaration.

"It is a declaration in ferocious mumbo-jumbo language," PMP deputy said, demanding the introduction of a paragraph by which Romania opposes any attempt to federalize the Republic of Moldova. "Otherwise, we gathered here to say empty words," added Codreanu.

PNL (National Liberal Party) deputy Ioan Balan said it was "the most pitiful in content and unfriendly" declaration. He said it is embarrassing that Parliament comes to declare the support of a Government after the crisis in the Republic of Moldova is over.

USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna said that this declaration was proposed by the USR and was boycotted for two weeks by PSD-ALDE (Social Democratic Party - Alliance of Democrats and Liberals, at rule).

"The fact that we come with this statement 20 days after the crisis in the Republic of Moldova has the efficiency of an ambulance that comes the next day after the emergency call," Barna considers.

He added that the Bucharest Executive recognized the Government of Maia Sandu after everyone had done it. "We responded as if it were a government in Papua New Guinea," Barna said.