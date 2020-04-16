 
     
Parliament passes decree extending state of emergency; obligations on gov't included

Parliament on Thursday passed a decision approving the extension of the emergency state for a further 30 days that also includes obligations on the government, with one of them being the gov't preparing weekly follow-up reports on its measures.

The decree passed in an online vote 404 to 29 and 5 abstentions.

The leader of the National Liberal Party MPs Florin Roman called for the repeal of provisions imposing conditions on the government, the same amendment having been made by the leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) MPs Catalin Drula. However, the proposals were voted down 180 to 254 and 7 abstentions.

