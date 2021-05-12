Parliament votes Ramona Saseanu interim director general of Romanian Television Company

Parliament decided to appoint Ramona Saseanu as interim director general of the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV), agerpres reports.Saseanu, recommended by the National Liberal Party (PNL), garnered 240 votes for and 135 against.
The other candidates were rejected. Thus, Adrian Tanta recommended by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) got 131 votes for and 244 against, while Monica Ghiurco got four votes for and 371 against.
At a plenary meeting on Tuesday, Parliament rejected SRTv activity reports on 2017, 2018 and 2019.
As a result, the company's Board of Directors was dismissed by law.
The term of office of the acting director general of SRTV is six months.