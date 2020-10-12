 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ParliamentaryElection2020: More than 20,000 Romanians from abroad register for vote by mail

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
alegeri locale 2020 vot

As many as 21,421 Romanians from abroad had registered as of Monday, 15:00 hrs to vote by mail in the December 6 parliamentary election, according to figures posted on the website of the Permanent Electoral Authority.

Most applications came from the Romanians in the UK (4,943) and Germany (3,258), while the Romanian communities in Spain, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands each sent more than 1,000 applications. Vote-by-mail requests also came from Austria - 813, the USA - 714, Ireland - 496, Canada - 466, Denmark - 443, Luxembourg - 300. Among the countries with the lowest numbers are Ukraine, India, Iran, Albania or Montenegro.

The Romanian diaspora has 10 days left for opting to exercise their right to vote in the legislative election by mail.

The enfranchised Romanians domiciled or residing abroad who wish to exercise their right to vote by mail in the parliamentary election can register, no later than October 22, on the platform www.votstrainatate.ro.

By registering as a mail-in voter, the enfranchised Romanian who lives abroad and holds valid residence documents from the respective state, requests that the voting documents be mailed to his correspondence address; he is consequently moved for this election from the permanent electoral roll in Romania to the permanent electoral roll for mail-in vote.

Out-of-country Romanians will vote in the general election on December 5 and 6.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.