ParliamentaryElection2020/Orban: December 6 ballot decisive for Romania, PSD's attempts to postpone it are in vain

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Tuesday that the December 6 general election is decisive for Romania and that the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) efforts to postpone the ballot are in vain, as the Liberals will use all the legal and constitutional weapons against this attempt, according to AGERPRES.

"In May 2019 the Romanians have clearly shown that they no longer want PSD, that they are fed up with a party that treads on the rights and freedoms of the people, a party that attempted to hijack Romania and did nothing but serve the interests of its political clientele and defend its legally embattled members. All the battles won, the battle for the European Parliament, the presidential battle and that for local offices must be crowned by the decisive victory. The PSD is not dead yet, the PSD is not yet broken, it's writhing and plotting to keep Romania in its grip by all possible means. The December 6 election is decisive for Romania. On December 6 the Romanians must come to the polls in all confidence and vote PNL, which is the only political force capable of defeating PSD and of governing Romania and leading the country in the right direction," Orban said at the headquarters of the Central Electoral Bureau after submitting the lists with the support signatures for the party's candidates in the parliamentary election.

Orban stressed that "Romania is endangered" with each day the PSD still controls Parliament.

"PSD's attempts to postpone the election are in vain. We will fight with all the constitutional and legal weapons to allow the Romanians to get rid of the Parliament born from Dragnea's pen, which generated a toxic majority, which destroyed Romania and wants to further wreak damage on it. For us, each day where the PSD majority remains in control of Parliament is a day where Romania is endangered, a day where this majority can invent a host of new regulations to upset Romania and compromise its chances for development in the medium and long term. Democracy means elections, democracy means the citizens' power to decide who represents them," Orban said.

The Liberals are running for Parliament under the slogan "Developing Romania".

"This is our goal - to ensure the fast-paced development of Romania by using the Romanians' resources of intelligence and diligence, by using all the resources that God has given us, by putting to use all the opportunities Romania benefits from in this historical period and by using all the resources Romania can get from Europe or from any other source in order to be able to support the country's development," said Orban.

The PNL Chairman emphasized the need for infrastructure investments, mentioning that in an equally long time, the government has managed to attract three times more European funds than the former PSD government, to defend jobs, to increase the number of employees and to rise the net average wage by 7.5 percent in full crisis. The IMF has also favorably revised its economic forecasts for Romania, he said, pointing out that investments during the Liberal rule are at a 10-year high.

"PNL offers the Romanians guarantees, certainties, competence, seriousness, vision, strategic partnerships, the capitalization on Romania's positions in all international structures," the Premier said, adding that the Liberals will campaign directly.

The Liberals submitted today to the Central Electoral Bureau 722,000 signatures in support of the party's candidates for Parliament.