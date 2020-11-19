ParliamentaryElection2020/PNL - ruling programme: Pension point's increase, 3 regional hospitals, mail vote in country

An average net salary of 1,000 euro in 2024, increasing the value of the pension point, doubling the child allowances until 2022, postponing the rates until 1 July 2021, carrying out three regional hospitals in Iasi, Cluj and Craiova, extending the postal vote in the country, starting the process of revision of the Constitution, disbanding the Special Section for Magistrates are among the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s proposals in the governing program "Develop Romania", according to AGERPRES.

The PNL will present on Thursday the ruling programme "Develop Romania", which contains the Liberal vision and priority objectives for the next four years.

"We are achieving the highest economic growth in the European Union in the next 4 years, with an increase rate of more than 6 pct in 2024; We are increasing Romania's GDP by over 450 billion lei to over 1,500 billion lei at the end of 2024; GDP per capita in Romania will exceed 85 pct of the EU27 average at the end of 2024," the document says.

The Liberals argue that the average net salary will increase by almost 50 pct from the 2020 level and reach 1,000 euro per month in 2024.

"We increase the value of the pension point by 46 pct by 2024 compared to 2019; the value of the pension point increases from 1,265 lei in 2019 to 1,840 lei in 2024; the average annual pension increases by about 536 lei to almost 2,000 lei in 2024 compared to the 2020 level," the document states.

In the ruling programme for the period 2021 to 2024, the Liberals are aimed at increasing public funding for Health up to 6 pct of GDP; construction of three regional hospitals in Iasi, Cluj and Craiova and 10 new health units and extensions through European financing programmes; rehabilitation and modernization of 25 county hospitals and 110 city hospitals; 1,450 medical centres in rural areas.

With reference to financial-banking programmes, the PNL announced the postponement extension of bank rates until 1 July 2021, the tax obligation repayment schedule for a period of 12 months.

"Doubling child allowances, according to the calendar started in August 2020, until 1 July 2022; the application of deductibility measures for families with more children, as an active measure to encourage the increase in birth rates," the PNL programme states.

With regard to foreign policy, the Liberals show that they will continue to work for Romania's accession to the Schengen area and for accession to the Euro area, and as to Defence - ensuring at least 2 pct of GDP for this area, of which at least 20 pct for endowment and modernisation, respectively 2 pct for research, development and innovation.