ParliamentaryElections2020/ Tariceanu: President to respect Constitution; prime minister's proposal, from party with highest score

Senator Calin Popescu-Tariceanu (former leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ALDE) considers that the prime minister's proposal "normally" has to come from the party that obtained the highest score, and President Klaus Iohannis has to respect the Constitution and the vote of the citizens in this sense, pointing out that the head of state "does not have the discretionary right to appoint the prime minister he likes for various reasons."

"The president has to respect the Constitution, therefore he has to convene the parties for consultations, and normally the party with the highest score has to be the party proposing the prime minister. The president, according to the constitution, does not have the discretionary right to appoint the prime minister he likes for various reasons, probably political, or other than political ones. He has to respect the vote of the citizens. The president is obliged to respect the law and the result of the vote (...). All the parties that have entered Parliament, in one way or another, are more or less qualified to be able to access a majority form. We will see what this form is after the discussions between the parties start, based on the certain results," Tariceanu told on Sunday private broadcaster Romania TV.

The former ALDE leader appreciated that "the results of the exit polls are promising" and pointed out that the "complicated phase" of vote count follows.

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu ran on the first position on Pro Romania's list for the Senate in Bucharest. According to the results of the exit poll conducted by CURS - Avangarde, Pro Romania garnered 5% of the votes for the Senate and 5% for the Chamber of Deputies.