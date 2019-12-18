Passengers who weren't injured in train crash in Ploiesti taken by another train

The passengers who were traveling on board of the train that clashed with a freight train on Wednesday in Ploiesti, who did not need medical care, were taken by another train to continue their journey, informs the Prahova Emergency Situations Inspectorate - ISU.

"37 persons, out of which 3 minors, refused to be taken to the hospital. The 37 people started traveling with another train heading to their initial destination," said ISU Prahova.The number of people injured after the collision of the two trains in the Ploiesti train station is 11. One of them was taken by helicopter and transported to a hospital in Bucharest, and the other 10 who were not seriously injured were taken to a hospital in Ploiesti.At the scene, after the incident was announced, several rescue crews arrived who made the triage of the persons involved in the accident. Several rescue teams were mobilized, including 20 ambulances, a helicopter, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) research crew, as well as a SMURD crew and special fire engines.ISU Prahova announced, immediately after the accident, that from the first data, it appears that a freight train ignored the stop signal and collided with a passenger train traveling on the Ploiesti South - Bucharest route. On-site investigations are being carried out to determine the exact cause of the accident. According to ISU Prahova, the freight train was carrying sugar.