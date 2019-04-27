 
     
Patriarch Daniel: 'Holy Easter is celebration of forgivness, let us call brothers too, those who hate us'

Daniel, biserică, BOR

The Easter Christ is showing us is the celebration of forgiveness, let us call brothers too the ones who hate us, on Sunday urged the Patriarch of The Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, in his word voiced at the service of the Resurrection at the Patriarchal Cathedral.

"This light is the Light of the Holy Easter. It shows the love of Jesus Christ the Crucified as a humble, merciful light and love that revealed itself obedient until His death and even a death of the cross or on the cross, towards God the Father and a forgiving love. Before dyeing on the cross, the Saviour prayed for his enemies, for those who sent Him to death and told His Holy Father: <>," the patriarch said.

He explained that "this humble, crucified love proved itself a winner through the Resurrection", the Holy Easter being the celebration of forgiveness.

"Let us forgive everything for the Resurrection," Patriarch Daniel said.

AGERPRES

stiripesurse.ro
