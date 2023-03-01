Patriarch Daniel sends condolences following deadly train accident in Greece

Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church (BOR) on Wednesday sent a message to Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens and all of Hellas in which he expresses his "sadness" at the tragic railway accident of February 28, told Agerpres.

"I learned with great sadness about the tragic railway accident that happened on the night of February 28 near the city of Larissa, in the centre of Greece, an accident that killed at least 32 and injured 85. In these extremely difficult moments for the families of the deceased, but also for Your Beatitude, we are sending our heart-felt condolences to them and to you our full compassion."

Daniel says that "his heart goes to the injured in the hospital, and we pray to the Merciful God for their speedy recovery."

"May Jesus Christ the Saviour, the one who rose from the dead, rest in righteousness the souls of those who lost their lives in this terrible accident, and grant them comfort and spiritual strength to the bereaved families. With much appreciation and brotherly love in Christ the Lord."

At least 26 people were killed and 85 injured Tuesday night in a collision between a cargo and a passenger train connecting Athens and Thessaloniki in Greece, according to the AFP news agency.

AFP quotes Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, the spokesman for the Greek fire brigade, as saying that so far 26 dead bodies have been found and rescue operations are still ongoing.

He added that 85 injured people were rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to the Greek media, this is the worst railway accident that Greece has ever known.