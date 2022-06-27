Paul Filip of Romania to be extradited to Romania from France

Paul Filip of Romania has been detained in Paris and procedures for his handover in Romania are to take place, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode announced on Monday.

"As a result of international co-operation between the Romanian Police and the French authorities, Paul Filip of Romania was found in Paris. Procedures are still being carried out in order to hand him over to Romania," Bode said.The General Romanian Police Inspectorate (IGPR) says that on December 17, 2020, the Brasov Court of Appeal issued a warrant for the serving of a three-year-and-four-month-prison sentence by Paul Filip of Romania, 72, for influence peddling and complicity to abuse of office against public interests in the Baneasa Farm case. AGERPRES