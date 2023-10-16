Pay in the cultural sector is embarrassingly low, Culture minister says

Culture Minister Raluca Turcan declared on Sunday in Deva, Hunedoara County, that the pay in the cultural sector is "embarrassingly low" and doesn't stimulate professionals to want to work in this field, although there is a need for experts, which is why she proposed a new pay law for this activity field.Turcan mentioned that since taking over office as Culture minister, she has focused her efforts on several major directions, one of which is the salary in the cultural field. In this line, she specified that the new bill on the culture worker's pay was accepted by the Labor Ministry. The minister mentioned that she visited on Sunday three cultural places: the Textile Museum - a one-of-a-kind private museum in Baita commune, the Dacian and Roman Civilization Museum in Deva, and the Deva Citadel. The minister stated that there is a shortage of culture professionals, including in the private sector.
"You cannot determine people to come work in the cultural field, if the outlook is that of a lowly pay. And then, speaking also from the position of the professionals who invested personal resources for the development of a unique museum in Romania (the Textile Museum - Ed. note), we had the confirmation that the pay principles must be completely resettled in the cultural field," Raluca Turcan added.