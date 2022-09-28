Penitentiaries' trade unionists say 2,062 police officers could be hired with money spent on BMWs

The Trade Unions Federation of the National Penitentiary Administration (FSANP) criticizes the purchase of BMWs by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) and shows that the money spent on luxury cars in one year would have helped the ministry to hire and pay approximately 2,062 police officers, informs a press release of the organization.

"The approximately 2,062 police officers could have been of real benefit to the Romanian citizen, as they would have contributed to increasing the safety of Romanians, in the context in which Romania is among the states with the fewest police officers in the European Union. Fewer police officers on the street, more crimes committed, more victims of criminals. The approximately 2,062 police officers could have reduced the number of overtime hours performed by police officers overwhelmed by the multitude of unclassifiable tasks of politically recruited leaders who have every interest in weakening the authority and quality of the Romanian police. Poorly trained and insufficient police officers make it almost impossible to discover crimes or reprehensible acts, and the ordinary citizen pays the price," the release says.

According to the cited source, the approximately 2,062 police officers could have reduced the shortage of police personnel, a situation that would have led to the streamlining of the police activity and to the relief of the current police officers' additional duties.

"The thousands of files that actually lie in the drawers of the County Police Inspectorates, due to the lack of personnel, would have been considerably reduced," the press release states.

The Trade Unions Federation of the National Penitentiary Administration (FSANP) draws the attention of the Ministry of Justice (MJ) "to position itself away from such illegal acquisitions with a whiff of favoritism, and obscenely harmful for the citizen, for the penitentiary institution and for the penitentiary police".

"Eventually, the culprits will face criminal charges. Reality has shown that the untouchables of a past political era, who abused the public money, are the current prisoners," the release adds.AGERPRES