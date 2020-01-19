 
     
Pension's increase by 40 pct as of September, depending on economy's evolution, PM Orban says

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that money is scheduled in the state budget for the pensions' increase by 40 pct as of September, but this measure's enforcement is not 100% certain because everything depends on how the economy evolves.

"Should we manage to ensure a solid economic trend, a consolidated economic growth, to relaunch investment, to improve collection. The moment a decision is made to increase salaries, pensions, child benefits and other incomes, these are expenses that are mandatory after the increase for all the years to come, one cannot alter the said spending. Because of this, one must be very cautious when it comes to achieving, making such decisions," Orban explained on Sunday at the private website Hotnews.

He went on saying that usually the income increases must be linked to "certain objective indicators". In his opinion, the PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) has wrecked the pension system

