Perfect collaboration with private environment combats corruption (FBI representatives)

The FBI representatives attending the "Best Practices in Anti-Corruption - Education and Prevention" conference in Sibiu on Thursday underscored that, "in order to achieve good results in the fight against corruption, there is need of a perfect collaboration with the private sector. Every day, the number of threats is increasing, in IT, banking or real estate. And, many times, the private sector manages to identify possible corruption issues before the FBI, in which case collaboration with our institution is extremely important. However, FBI needs to take the first step and come to the private sector and ask how it can help them. Only together with the business community, through coordination and education, we can build real resilience against this scourge."

The conference on corruption was organized by the Sibiu Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (CCIA Sibiu), in partnership with the Commercial Service of the United States Embassy in Bucharest and the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).

The conference, held by experts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for Romania and Moldova, was followed by a presentation of the SelectUSA 2022 Programme, managed by the US Federal Government, as well as a presentation of the SelectUSA 2022 Investment Summit. together with the US representatives, the head of CCIA Sibiu, Octavian Isaila, the sub-prefect of Sibiu County, Daniel Mosin, the vice-president of the Sibiu County Council, Luca Marcel-Constantin, and the vice-rector of the Lucian Blaga University in Sibiu, lecturer Horatiu Dura, PhD.

