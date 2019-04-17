'Person of the Year, Book of the Year' award presented in Tel Aviv to ministers Melescanu, Intotero

Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero, along with cultural, academic, university and religious personalities, on Wednesday evening were presented with the "Person of the Year - Book of the Year 2018" decoration for exceptional activity.

The event was organised by the Association of Romanian Speaking Israeli Writers (ASILR) with the support of the Embassy of Romania in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, the Foundation for the Promotion and Development of Romanian Judaism, the Unitary Organisation of Romanian-born jews (AMIR). AGERPRES was a media partner."There is a tradition for the Romanian-language writers in Israel to meet the public and guests coming from all over the world to honour the values of the Romanian language, to strengthen the friendship relationships between Romania and Israel and to celebrate the personalities whose determination to excel in the promotion of the Romanian culture in the world is worth rewarding. We have been awarding prizes for 11 years to outstanding personalities who promote the Romanian language and culture. They are models for the society, people we pride ourselves on and whom we value. They are the people provide durability to friendship bridges between the two countries," said Dragos Nelersa, ASILR president, who presented the awards.The "Person of the Year 2018" award and the Terra Santa Jerusalem medal were bestowed on Intotero for her work as a minister for Romanians abroad, as a token of gratitude from the Jewish people for the development of intercultural dialogue and the successful promotion of Romanian identity in the world.Melescanu was also awarded the "Person of the Year 2018" decoration and the Terra Santa Jerusalem Medal for the achievement of important diplomatic promotion projects that include multiplying of study and research opportunities, launching wide-ranging collaboration projects in various fields between Romania and the State of Israel, all projects that have generated profound economic, social, diplomatic and cultural changes