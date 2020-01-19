Persons with disabilities in Romania's population park at 3.79 pct in September 2019

The number of the persons with disabilities at the end of September in Romania was 839,632, or 3.79 pct of Romania's population, according to data released by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

Out of the total number, 97.89 pct (821,939 persons) were under their family care and / or lived independently (non-institutionalised) and 2.11 pct (17,693 persons) were in residential public institutions of social care for adult persons with disabilities (institutionalised) coordinated by the said ministry.Women represented 53.10 pct of the total of persons with disabilities.By age, the persons with disabilities over 50 yrs represented 72.12 pct. of the total adult persons with disabilities. By age groups, 54.23 pct were persons having between 18 and 64 years (418,629 persons) and 45.77 pct were over 65 years (353,364 persons).The number of persons with severe disability parked at 39.6 pct of the total (against 39.05 pct at 30 September 2018), those with accentuated impairment stood at 49.16 pct (vs 49.75 pct at the same date of 2018), and the persons with average and light disability saw 11.24 pct (as compared to 11.2 pct at 30 September 2018).