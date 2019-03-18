Petre Daea: Common Agricultural Policy, convenient for all and valuable to everyone

Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea presented in Brussels at the meeting of the second EU-Agriculture and Fisheries Council, chaired by Romania since taking over the presidency, the steps taken regarding the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), to be enforced as of 2021, and which must be "convenient for all and valuable to everyone".

"Today we have come to the Council of Ministers of Agriculture with a very important issue on the Common Agricultural Policy. In a legitimate interest towards the country and the European farmers, we have painstakingly built, in a report of compliance on every position, the steps we have been able to achieve by this date, proof that we have come with an intermediate report in the Council that we have presented to the ministers. The actual work that we have all put in here in such a way as to have a convenient and valuable CAP for everyone was appreciated," Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said at the end of the meeting.

As regards the topic related to bioeconomy, the head of MADR stressed that it was introduced into discussion at the level of the Council of the European Union because it is an important topic and a priority for Romania's presidency of the EU Council.

The Minister of Agriculture brought to mind that Romania closed nine files on agriculture and fisheries, although the initial proposals aimed to close only four files in these sectors.

The main themes on the Council's agenda are the CAP reform package post-2020 (Regulation on Strategic Plans in the field of CAP, Horizontal Regulation, Regulation on the Common Organization of Agricultural Markets - OCP) and bioeconomy.