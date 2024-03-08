Petrescu (ASF):Retail is the growth area with the best potential for Bucharest Stock Exchange

Retail is the growth area with the best potential for the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), said on Friday Chairman of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) Alexandru Petrescu at the initial float of Fidelis bonds on BVB.

"I feel a special affinity for BVB, and I am very happy to be with you. Even more so, Fidelis, is a government bond issue that I follow. I was involved at one point. It is the first edition of this year, out of a long 15 (...) Obviously, the benefits are for everyone, for investors who enjoy non-taxation, a series of elements, we are talking about interest, capital gain. For the Ministry of Finance, for the state, there is also an obvious gain - the fixed rate. But I think the most important thing I see is the educational role that this show has, because it has a special addressability to individuals, and this is the growth area with the best potential in my vision for BVB. Now, our role is to make sure that the Romanian capital market is sustainable and the transaction takes place within an appropriate framework. We have a number of regulations, some of which you probably already know, which we have initiated since I took over the chairmanship of the authority. There are still other regulations that can only create better premises for the growth of the Romanian stock market, especially in view of pre-accession to the OECD," Petrescu said.

The ASF official mentioned that, at the end of 2023, of the 178,548 existing investors, 37,358 had only Fidelis government bonds.

"It is a figure that shows us that Fidelis is a programme that generates, has traction and most attracts individuals. And I repeat myself and I will repeat myself, without apologising, that the retail area is the growth area of maximum perspective from my point of view and I will help you by creating a regulation that favours this type of investment further."

BVB organised on Friday an event for the listing of the 15th issue of Fidelis government bonds, issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprised five issues, of which two in euros and three in lei, one of which was dedicated to blood donors.