PG Lazar: I exercised my public communication duties according to law

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar says he exercises his public communication duties according to the laws in force and any allegations regarding such violations of the law by the Prosecutor General's Office are only meant to destabilize the Public Ministry.

"Regarding such statements made by some media institutions concerning the public communication activity of the Public Ministry, the Prosecutor General from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation of Justice, Augustin Lazar, specifies the following: In my capacity as prosecutor general, I exercise my public communication duties according to law. Any such allegations regarding violations of the law by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice are only meant to destabilize the Public Ministry," stated Augustin Lazar in a release to AGERPRES on Friday.

Augustin Lazar's reaction was triggered by the luju.ro Website informing that the Section for Investigating Magistrates extended the investigation "in rem" in Laura Codruta Kovesi's case, for favouring the perpetrator and forgery, in relation to a release issued on January 9, 2017 by the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Prosecutors of the Criminal Investigation Section of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings for abuse of office, in the case of the information made public, by means of registrations broadcast by the media, about a series of statements made by former deputy Sebastian Ghita. Investigation in this file covers all the aspects presented to the public opinion by the previously mentioned person through the broadcasts. In this context, we specify that, after verifications, it resulted that the Romanian Police was the bringing the defendant Nicolae Popa to the country, and the costs related to the transportation were fully paid by this institution," the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office stated.

Luju.ro says that, following the checks, the Section for Investigating Magistrates found that the statement contained unrealistic data, because the file opened in January 2017 did not refer to "all aspects" signaled by Sebastian Ghita, but only aimed at recording the discussion between Traian Basescu and Sebastian Ghita concerning the decision of the judge Camelia Bogdan in the ICA privatization file.