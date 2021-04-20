 
     
Pilot of the crashed aircraft flown to hospital in Targu Mures

Dassault Aviation
Rafale avion

The pilot of a MIG 21 LancerR aircraft that crashed on Tuesday in Mures County was flown by a SMURD rescue helicopter to a hospital in Targu Mures, according to the General Inspectorate of Aviation.

According to the Defnce Ministry, the pilot managed to eject himself and his medical condition is stable, and he is conscious and cooperating, agerpres.ro confirms.

The plane belonged to the 71st Cimpia Turzii Air Base and was used in a training flight. The aircraft crashed around 14:30hrs near Dedrad, Mures County, in an uninhabited area.

A team appointed at the level of the Air Force Staff was to travel to the crash scene to investigate the event

