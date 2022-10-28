 
     
Pitesti Prison Memorial Foundation granted public utility status

The government approved on Friday a decision to grant public utility status to the Pitesti Prison Memorial Foundation, a private museum set up at the premises of the former Pitesti penitentiary that was active between 1941 - 1977, the government said in a release.

"The purpose of this foundation is to develop and keep alive the democratic spirit in the conscience of the members of the entire Romanian society, to advocate respect for human rights and freedoms and honor the heroes who laid down their lives and suffered as political prisoners subjected to the re-education experiment between 1949 - 1952," the Executive said, Agerpres informs.

