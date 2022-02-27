Platform opened by Government has already centralized 1,269 support offers for Ukraine

Over 1,260 offers for support for Ukraine have been centralized until Sunday morning, on the Government's open platform, the Executive spokesman, Dan Carbunaru, said, Agerpres reports.

"Until this time, on the platform announced Yesterday by the Romanian Government and which is managed by the chancellery of PM Nicolae Ciuca "Together we help more", until 06:00 in the morning, there were already 1,269 offers of support from the civil society, economic agencies, other volunteer categories, which consist in food, water, medicine, lodging, transportation, other forms of support, which will already be distributed in accordance with the existing needs towards the situation in Ukraine," Carbunaru said, at Victoria Palace.He mentioned that the Government will announce when these forms of support will reach the areas where they are needed.