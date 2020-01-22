PLUS's Ciolos on USR-PLUS merger: We agreed to do it after the parliamentary elections

PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) leader Dacian Ciolos on Tuesday stated that the merger with USR (Save Romania Union) is "work in progress" and that he and his USR colleagues agreed to do it after the parliamentary elections this year.

"The two parties have already been working together since the election to the European Parliament and the presidential election so that we will basically continue to work as a political alliance, which is starting to build its own structure and has the same executive body. Because we do have that Executive Committee of six, a common integrity committee, and we work in a common committee for public policies, which means that, basically, the merger is already underway, only not legally consecrated yet, but we agreed with the colleagues from USR to do it after the parliamentary elections, because now we need to focus on the campaigns," said Dacian Ciolos, in a phone call with the national television broadcaster TVR1.The USR head, Dan Barna, also said the calendar was a realistic one."It's a realistic calendar, because this year, 2020, is the year of affirmation for both USR and PLUS and for the USR PLUS Alliance. This is the year when the USR PLUS Alliance will confirm and become a relevant force. Which is the exact reason for which I ran to become the USR leader, to transform the part and now we want to transform this Alliance, with Dacian Ciolos, into a party that matters in the long run in Romania," Dan Barna told TVR1.

AGERPRES