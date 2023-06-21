 
     
PM Ciolacu: Republic of Moldova's place is in the European Union; it can count on Romania

PM Ciolacu: Republic of Moldova's place is in the European Union; it can count on Romania.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu reaffirmed Romania's support for the Republic of Moldova's accession to the European Union at a meeting on Wednesday with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, within his working visit to Chisinau, told Agerpres.

"The Republic of Moldova's place is in the European Union! I reaffirmed today, in Chisinau, at the meeting with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, Romania's support for this common goal. I am convinced that the negotiations for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union will start as soon as possible! The Republic of Moldova can count on Romania!," Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday, in a post on his Facebook page.

The head of the Executive in Bucharest is paying a working visit to the Republic of Moldova on Wednesday, alongside President of the Senate Nicolae Ciuca.

