PM Ciolacu: Solving the problem of poverty, access to education for Roma is a must for our future

Solving the problems of poverty and access to education for the Roma is not only a necessity for the community, but a must for the future of this country, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), stated on Sunday at the Congress of "Pro-Europa" Roma organization.

"I want your programme, 'Roma for Romania,' to become a part of the social contract that the Romanian state must have with all its citizens. (...) you are Roma, but first and foremost you are Romanian. Therefore: be united, be responsible and let's join hands to make Romania the way we want it!" said Marcel Ciolacu, who greeted the participants in Romani language.

On another note, he stated that soon there will be an optional subject in schools related to the history of the Roma, which represents an important step for the knowledge of the history of this ethnic group.

"I want together with you and everyone in the room to change something extremely important - the status of Roma women. In some communities this is greatly needed," Marcel Ciolacu pointed out.

On the other hand, he pointed out that Romania is a model of good practice when it comes to the school mediator, which was appreciated in the report of the State Department of the United States. "I think we need to start innovating again in the field of inclusion and have more allies among our social-democratic colleagues in Europe," Marcel Ciolacu said.

He highlighted that "most good decisions for the Roma" were adopted during the PSD governments.

"We brought Roma secretaries and undersecretaries of state in the Government, councilors in prefectures, several mayors, but also hundreds of local Roma councilors, who were elected on the PSD lists. I propose today that we have more throughout the country," said Marcel Ciolacu at the Congress.