PM Ciolacu: State does not leave any Romanian behind; 129 recovered today

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday evening, on his return from Egypt, that 129 Romanian citizens have been recovered from the Gaza Strip and that there are still a hundred requests from Romanians who want to come to the country with their families.

"I believe that both myself and the Minister (of Foreign Affairs - editor's note) have made a gesture of normality today and, more than that, we have sent a very clear signal that the Romanian state does not leave any Romanian behind. Today, 129 Romanians were recovered, both Romanians with Romanian citizenship, from Romania, and Romanians from the Republic of Moldova. The next aircraft is expected to land within the hour. There is already a list of 51 Romanians. There have been more requests, more than a hundred requests, to come to Romania with their families in the next period. I would like to thank first of all the Minister and her team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Romanian state institutions involved in this recovery action for Romanians in the Gaza Strip. Throughout this period there has been direct cooperation between the Romanian Government and the President of Romania," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister accompanied from Cairo the group of Romanian citizens and family members evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

The special TAROM flight landed at the 90th Air Transport Base.

A first group of Romanians and their family members - consisting of 93 people - was evacuated from Gaza to Egypt on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, MAE announced that 51 more Romanians had been allowed to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing point. However, as this crossing was closed, they will leave Gaza at a later date.

On Tuesday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu informed that 36 Moldovan citizens from the Gaza Strip had been evacuated and would be transported from Cairo to Bucharest. Afterwards, they would be picked up by a bus provided by the Moldovan authorities.