PM Ciolacu: Ukraine can continue to rely on Romania for support.

Ukraine can continue to rely on Romania for support, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal on a video conference on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian government, Ciolacu on Tuesday reconfirmed Romania's support for the European journey of Ukraine and Moldova, as well as for the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine.

Ciolacu voiced his desire to work together with Ukraine to protect and respect the rights of the Romanian minority in Ukraine, noting, at the same time, that it actively participates in the country's war effort.

The prime minister of ukraine congratulated Ciolacu on his appointment and thanked for the support provided by Romania to Ukraine amid the aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as for the help provided to Ukrainian refugees in Romania and transiting Ukrainian nationals.

Ciolacu and Shmyhal voiced interest in the development of economic co-operation, especially in the cross-border region, in infrastructure projects and in the future reconstruction of Ukraine.